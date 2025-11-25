Your Complete Schedule of East Texas Regional Semifinals Football Playoffs
(Carthage, Texas) - We'll sit down with our families this week and enjoy some turkey, dressing and pumpkin pie. Then we'll put on our Dallas Cowboys jerseys to root on our favorite team or our favorite Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes. It's going to be a great Thanksgiving.
Families will also be getting their student athlete ready for a big football game on Friday. The regional semifinals are this weekend with 15 East Texas schools hoping to get one step closer to a championship trophy. Let's take a look at that schedule for this week.
East Texas Regional Semifinal High School Football Schedule
I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996 and it's been awesome following the great season Lindale has had this year. Sadly, the Eagles season came to an end with a 35-28 loss to Fort Bend Crawford. There is no reason for those Eagles to hang their head, though, as it was an awesome season they can build on for next year.
GO EAGLES!
Lindale did move down a spot this week in the Maxpreps rankings. The Eagles are ranked at number five. Mount Enterprise moved into the number four spot with Troup moving to number three. Kilgore and Longview stayed at number two and number one respectively. This weekend brings many teams another step closer to a state championship.
Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend
Friday
4A
Kilgore Bulldogs vs Bridge City Cardinals
Pine Tree Pirates vs Fort Bend Crawford Chargers
Athens Hornets vs Sunnyvale Raiders
Carthage Bulldogs vs Pleasant Grove Hawks
3A
Edgewood Bulldogs vs Arp Tigers
Troup Tigers vs Newton Eagles
2A
Price Carlisle Indians vs Hamilton Bulldogs
Beckville Bearcats vs San Augustine Wolves
Elysian Fields Yellowjackets vs Joaquin Rams
Mount Enterprise Wildcats vs Overton Mustangs
1A
Union Hill Bulldogs vs Aquilla Cougars
