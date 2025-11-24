(Springfield, Missouri) - Buc-ee's is a stop we love to make on a road trip to pick up some snacks and visit the bathrooms we can dine in. It's a fun stop full of chaos and Beaver Nuggets and barbecue sandwiches. Love it or hate it, Buc-ee's is an experience.

The only emergency you should be stopping at Buc-ee's for is a bathroom emergency. For a Marshfield, Missouri couple, they had a different kind of emergency to stop for at Buc-ee's. They were on the way to the hospital to deliver their baby but their baby wanted to come a little bit early.

Couple Delivers Baby in Buc-ee's Parking Lot

As much as the delivery can be planned for, the unexpected can always happen. That was the case for Nathan and Jena Birdsong of Marshfield, Missouri (mysanantonio.com). Just after 3 a.m. on November 14, they were heading to the hospital to deliver their baby girl.

Their baby girl had other ideas and the couple had to pull over in the parking lot of the Springfield, Missouri Buc-ee's. With the help of hospital staff on the phone, Nathan helped his wife, Jena, deliver their daughter right there. Elaina Grace Birdsong was born with no complications.

KYS reported the birth with commenters adding some humor to the momentous occasion. One asked if Buc-ee's gave them a Buc-ee's onesie, another added that her nickname should be Buc-ee's. The Birdsongs can really say you can get everything at Buc-ee's, Beaver Nuggets, lunch and a new member of the family.

