(KNUE-FM) East Texans showed up big for the East Texas State Fair this year which included the very exciting addition of the PRCA Rodeo! The event was phenomenal for everyone in attendance, and the organizers did such a fantastic job that it’s now up for an award!

According to CBS 19, the East Texas State Fair Rodeo was nominated for the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Medium Rodeo of the Year!

We won’t find out if our local rodeo won until the PRCA Awards Banquet, which happens December 3 at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Get our free mobile app

Meet the Other PRCA Medium Rodeo Nominees

There were 5 total rodeos that were nominated for the Medium Rodeo of the Year which include:

Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, Blackfoot, Idaho

Dayton Championship Rodeo, Dayton, Iowa

Flint Hills Rodeo, Strong City, Kan.

Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche, S.D.

While I am sure the other rodeos were fun, everyone in attendance for the East Texas rodeo knows that award should be coming home to the Lone Star State.

READ MORE: First PRCA Rodeo at East Texas State Fair Thrills Crowds

READ MORE: Texas Rodeo Tragedy: Young Bull Rider Dies During Event

What Makes the East Texas Rodeo Special

The event was incredible from the Mutton Bustin’, Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Breakaway Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing, and finally the Bull Riding. Everything was done well, which brough huge smiles to everyone who got to see the rodeo action.

Don’t Miss the Rodeo Next Year

If you didn’t make the rodeo this year, it’s something you’ll definitely want to put on your calendar for next year. That way you can see for yourself on just their first year, why this rodeo is already being nominated for such a tremendous award.

10 of the Best Rodeo's to Visit Each Year in Texas If you want to go to a real rodeo here are 10 of the best you can visit within the state of Texas! (Photos used below are not from the specific events) Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins