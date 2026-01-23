(KNUE-FM) There is really only one thing that most East Texans are talking about right now and that would be the cold temperatures expected this weekend. All over social media you see some people that are trying to get stocked up. And others that are downplaying how big this storm might be.

Cold Weather Expected in East Texas

Fingers crossed, this is nothing that knocks out power. While most of us prepare for the cold that is coming, there are also warming centers and shelters available to those in need.

Tips Before You Go to a Warming Center

A big thanks to CBS 19 for helping to share the details about the warming centers. Many of the locations listed below encourage people to bring blankets, electronic chargers, and anything else that will make you comfortable. If you’re planning to go to a warming center, it’s always a good idea to call ahead to make sure there is still room available.

Here is a link to the Smith County Cold Weather Response Plan to make sure you know about other resources you might need.

What Warming Centers Are and What They Offer

TYLER

Overnight Locations:

Salvation Army - 24-hour shelter for the homeless or near-homeless with a capacity of 200. (903) 592-4361. In case of a declared emergency, additional space for 250 is available in the Disaster Shelter.

American Red Cross - Open on demand. Depends on the declared emergency. (903) 581-7981 or 1-866-505-4801

Daytime Locations:

Medical Facilities, including local hospitals, clinics, and stand-alone emergency rooms

Salvation Army 633 N. Broadway, Open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 903-592-4361

Local Fire Stations: Check individual facilities regarding activities and accommodations

Broadway Square Mall and other retail outlets (On the City bus route)

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission 601 E. Valentine, 903-617-6097 or 903-216-9183 8:30am-11:30am and 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Churches Check with individual facilities regarding activities and accommodations

LONGVIEW

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

Men's shelter: 3117 W. Marshall Ave. Open 24 hours.

Women's shelter: 3004 W. Marshall Ave. Open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE

Highway 69 Mission 203 N Jackson St. Jacksonville. Open 24 hours, 903-284-1710.

We will continue to update this list as we hear about more warming centers opening their doors.

