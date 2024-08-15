3 Easy Breakfast Hacks For Stressed Out Texans This Weekend

It's been a hectic week for many Texans as thousands of parents have been trying to get their kids in the back-to-school groove, have you yet? Me neither. So, how about 3 Easy Breakfast Hacks For You To Try This Weekend? Hopefully, they can help lessen the stress at your house.

While TikTok isn't always the best place to find advice (like the sunburn acne treatment trend going around right now) it does have its time and place. And one of those times and places is to find breakfast hacks.

So, while you're likely quite happy to have the first week of school behind you, maybe we can help you make the first weekend of back to school simpler... and a lot more delicious.

3. Airfryer egg bites.

So how do you make them? Super simple.

Dice a bell pepper diced ham or bacon, get creative with these ingredients. Add them to a mixing bowl, and add three eggs with 3 tbsp of cottage cheese and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese. Add salt and pepper. You can add garlic pepper, you could also season with cilantro or hot sauce. Add them to your air fryer and air fry for 15 minutes at 300°, then the last five minutes at 375°

Finish with cilantro and flaky salt.

2. Replace boiling eggs with air-fried boiled eggs.

Simply place the eggs in the air fryer basket, set it for at 250° and 17 minutes. When they’re done run them under cool water and peel easily.

1. Easiest Breakfast Sandwich Ever

Step-by-Step.

Assemble two pieces of bread, each with a piece of bacon forming a circle on top of each slice. Crack an egg in the middle of the bacon circle. Place the piece of bread with the bacon and egg into the air fryer for 10 minutes at 350°. Pull it out sprinkle in some cheese and put it back in for another minute. Stack them, and your breakfast sandwich is ready to eat.

