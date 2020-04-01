The massive Beverly Hills mansion that was once home to Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla, is up for rent, and the spectacular home is worthy of the King of Rock and Roll.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Presley bought the 5,367-square-foot mansion on N. Hillcrest Road in Beverly Hills for $400,000 in 1967, the year he married Priscilla. The couple resided there when they weren't at Graceland during their marriage, but the French Regency home — which boasts extraordinarily grand views in every direction, reaching from the city to the ocean — has been updated considerably since the Presleys called it home.

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion sits on 1.8 acres in an area known as Billionaire's Row, and the recent updates include high ceilings, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that open onto terraces. The electrical has been updated, and there's also a new laundry room, stainless steel appliances and a resurfaced pool and spa.

There's also an elegant master suite, while the kitchen features a domed skylight. The living room offers a fireplace flanked by spacious windows. The exterior of the house is just as luxurious, including a pool terrace, an attached guest house and a large motor court.

The stunning estate last sold for just over $25 million in 2019. It's currently up for rent for $34,500 per month, per online property sites.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Elvis Presley's stunning Beverly Hills estate, and keep scrolling to see inside his honeymoon House of Tomorrow, as well as lavish properties Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley owned.

