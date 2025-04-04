(Tyler, Texas) - Spring has just started and we've already seen some big storms move through East Texas. We always have to be prepared when these storms do strike. That's why we need an emergency preparedness kit on hand and plan in place for our family.

If you didn't know, Texas has several tax free weekends throughout the year. These weekends give us the opportunity to purchase some items we'll need for various reasons while saving some money on the sales tax. Later this month, you'll be able to pick up certain emergency supplies tax free.

The First Tax Free Holiday in Texas is This Month

For many years before the start of the school year, Texas sets aside a weekend to purchase school clothes and supplies without having to pay sales tax (comptroller.texas.gov). That idea was expanded a few years ago to allow for a weekend in early spring where you can purchase emergency supplies without paying sales tax.

For 2025, the weekend of April 26-28 is set aside to get emergency preparation supplies without having to pay sales tax. There are some price restrictions like portable generators must be under $3,000 or axes, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and other items must be under $75 to qualify.

Emergency Supply Tax Free Weekend

Some over the counter items are always tax free like antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes. As long as they have a FDA (Food and Drug Administration) "Drug Facts" label, those items will qualify as tax exempt.

The following items ARE NOT tax exempt:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

For a complete list of what is and is not eligible, go to comptroller.texas.gov or see the full list below:

