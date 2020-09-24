Enjoy These Fall Activities At Longview Mall

Looking for something to do with the family?

Then gather them, jump in the car and take them to Longview Mall for a list of fun activities to kick off the fall season.

On Saturday (September 26th) bring your furry family member for a shopping experience like no other.

Meet other pet owners for informational sessions, pet food drive, shopping, and even a selfie station to capture your day together. Also, the mall is also collecting food for the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

All fully behaved, and vaccinated pets on a leash are welcomed.

Who doesn't love a good drive-in movie?

This years Movie Under the Stars will be "Drive-In" style as the inflatable screen will be in the former Stage parking lot showing the Disney classic Frozen 2.

The movie will start at 7 p.m. and it's absolutely FREE, but encouraged to stay in your vehicle. Now I can't get "Let it go...." out of my head! (I know it was from the 1st Frozen movie too.)

Finally, the Longview Mall is looking for a pretty cool pumpkin carver as we get ready for Halloween.

If you or anybody you know is interested in showing off your pumpkin carving skills is to give them a call at (903) 753-4453 and ask for Monica. You can also email her at monica.hale@washingtonprime.com