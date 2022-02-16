People in Longview, Texas are SUPER EXCITED about a new store that is opening on February 17 at the Longview Mall!

And really, I don't blame them.

It's not that we aren't seeing stores coming to our various East Texas cities left and right. But some stores just seem to bring an extra level of joy and excitement.

Some of these stores that create such a buzz are usually those so universally adored that you can practically hear a collective shout of happiness when we get word they're on the way.

Like this store, for example.

I can't tell you how many times I've been doing some shopping for home decor stuff. Ya know--all those incidentals we've been looking for for months--even if we didn't realize we were looking for them?

This could be candles, the perfect throw pillows, kitchenware, pet stuff, etc. I remember one time I had been looking for the perfect little side table that was both beautiful and functional. And frankly, I needed it to be fairly small. But I also didn't want to spend $400 plus on it, either.

Guess where I found it? HOME GOODS!

And now, well--as of tomorrow, it will be ready for future happy customers at the Longview Mall.

The official grand opening is scheduled for tomorrow at 8 a.m. The grand opening event page on Facebook says they'll be STOCKED to the brim with all of those delightful home decor 'home goodies' we all love so much.

What other stores would you like to see open in Longview?

Longview's Lake Lomond will Offer Family Fun, Hike & Bike Trails, Watersports and More! New Partnership means Lake Lomond and the soon to be developed Echols Park will offer a beautiful lake setting, walking trails, watersport rentals, and maybe even lakefront business at some point!

Crazy Accurate Flight Over Longview Using Microsoft Flight Simulator Who knew a video game could so accurate? Check out the detail and accuracy of Microsoft Flight Simulator as YouTuber JoylessTunic738 "flies" over Longview.