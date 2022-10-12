Why is the Delicious Chick-fil-A at the Longview Mall Closed?

Depending on what day it is that you've clicked on this, you either noticed the signs, or you tried to get a spicy chicken sandwich at the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. and you were shut out.

Either way, we've got some good news.

You won't have to wait too long to enjoy those perfect nugs while perusing the mall again. The Chick-fil-A in the Longview Mall announced today that they are closing for renovations. The mall location will be closing on Friday (October 15th) and reopening on Friday (October 28th).

PSA: We will be closed Saturday, October 15th-28th for renovations! New look coming soon! - from their official Facebook page.

This is great news. Looking forward to being able to grab their famous cobb salad in the new look joint.

And listen, while I've got you, I'm not sure we're giving Chick-fil-A's cookies their due. I mean, of course the chicken is good, we're all impressed by their near flawless drive thru system, and their labor force is comprised mostly of the hardest working teenagers around, but their cookies? Those things are perfection. I'm craving one right now.

In the meantime, Longview still has two locations open and ready to serve you. Both of their stand alone locations at 507 E Loop 281 and 1740 W Loop 281 are still open for business.

Which reminds me, have you tried out any of these Chick-fil-A menu hacks yet? My favorite is the Cookie Icedream Sandwich. This is where you "upgrade your dessert experience by nestling the Icedream between two of their surprisingly delicious Chocolate Chunk Cookies." Check out a few more menu hacks here.

