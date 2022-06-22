ETX Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty After This Video Went Viral

If you decide to watch this video, please be forewarned: it is very difficult to watch and may not be appropriate for some people.

A Lufkin, Texas area man is now in custody after being arrested for felony cruelty to animals.

The video in question was posted on social media and shows the suspect, Lorenzo Johnson, whipping one of the three dogs found on his property. Since his arrest, the dogs have been removed from the property. There are currently discussions regarding the future home of these dogs.

Johnson has now been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to animals.

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office posted a release on their Facebook page recently stating the following update on this case. Here is some of what they shared:

"[...] This was only brought to our attention through social media. After learning of this incident, we were able to validate the video and identify the suspect, seizure paperwork was completed so that the dog could be taken to a safe location, and an arrest warrant was obtained. We take these incidents seriously, but still have to follow the law and correct procedures. Please report these [types of incidents] directly to the Sheriff’s Office rather than posting on social media. Direct reports to us will expedite the investigation process and will help us to help our citizens."

The number to call in Angelina County is 936-634-3331. But wherever you happen to be reading this, the best bet in these situations is to reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible before posting on social media. That way, they can best handle these types of situations and get justice for the animals more quickly.

Watching videos and/or hearing about the abuse of animals anywhere in the world, much less right here in East Texas, is extremely disturbing for many of us.

At the same time, the more aware the animal-loving majority of people in East Texas are about these kinds of incidents, the more likely it is that we can all work together to take steps to protect these animals.

Here's the video. But again, PLEASE know that this contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Honestly, it should be disturbing to all of us.

And for anyone who needs to hear this: be kind to animals. Our companion animals are some of the best friends we could ever have.

Another way to help animals right now? PLEASE, please make sure your pets are spayed and neutered.

