Tyler is home to two great beer breweries, True Vine Brewing Company and ETX Brewing. Each offer their own beer styles. Each offer their own unique vibe. Each offer a great place to hang out with family or friends. There is no rivalry between these two local businesses and that showed when the two breweries came together to work with students at the University of Texas at Tyler to celebrate a big anniversary.

I had no idea that you can take a series of classes at the University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) to learn about wine making, brewing and distilling spirits. It's in conjunction with earning a Bachelors of Science Degree In Chemistry with an emphasis on Fermentation Science. You get to learn the whole process from growing what is needed to fermentation to the making of the final product.

As part of this class, those UT Tyler students worked with the brewers at both True Vine Brewing Company and ETX Brewing to create a new beer to celebrate the 50th anniversary of UT Tyler. The new beer is named after UT Tyler's moniker, the Patriots, called Patriot Pale Ale. It is described on True Vine's Facebook page as a "well balanced, light bodied American Pale Ale featuring five hop varietals and weighting in at 4.6% ABV."

It sounds delicious so I stopped by ETX Brewing Wednesday night, November 17, to give this unique East Texas beer a try.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

The Patriot Pale Ale has a nice brown color with a great grapefruit flavor. It is not a heavy beer, either.

I Need To Brag On Their Food For A Moment

Next door to ETX Brewing is their restaurant The Porch. The Patriot Pale Ale paired great with their Brew Brat, a great tasting bratwurst topped with grilled onions and bacon.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

I really liked the Patriot Pale Ale. Being that it's a collaboration between True Vine Brewing Company and ETX Brewing, you can try Patriot Pale Ale for yourself at either brewery. There is no word yet if the beer will be canned for fans to take home. I hope so because I would pick up a six pack.

