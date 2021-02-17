All right, this one made a lot of folks upset - as it should've. The now-ex-mayor of Colorado City, Texas took to social media to share his feelings about the "whining" that's going on all across the state - specifically targeting Texas residents that have gone 24+ hours without power.

Tim Boyd posted his angry message to Facebook on Tuesday morning saying, "No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice!"

Millions of Texans have been without power, some for days now. The power outages are affecting the young, the elderly, the homeless, and countless others.

When addressing the outages Boyd wrote, "The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a d— hand out! If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe."

"Only the strong will survive and the weak will perish," Boyd continues.

As you can imagine, backlash came fast. In a second post on Tuesday afternoon, Boyd mentioned that some of what he wrote was "taken out of context”, and that he had resigned from his position as mayor.

We still don't know if his resignation came before or after the Facebook post.

You can read Boyd's full posts below:

No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a d— hand out! If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal without and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family. If you are sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your lazy is direct result of your raising! Only the strong will survive and the weak will perish. Folks God Has given us the tools to support ourselves in times like this. This is sadly a product of a socialist government where they feed people to believe that the FEW will work and others will become dependent for handouts. Am I sorry that you have been dealing without electricity and water; yes! But I’ll be d—ed if I’m going to provide for anyone that is capable of doing it themselves! We have lost sight of those in need and those that take advantage of the system and meshed them into one group!! Bottom line quit crying and looking for a handout! Get off your a– and take care of your own family! Bottom line-DON’T BE A PART OF A PROBLEM, BE A PART OF THE SOLUTION!

Boyd's second post on Tuesday read:

All, I have set back and watched all this escalating and have tried to keep my mouth shut! I won’t deny for one minute what I said in my post this morning. Believe me when I say that many of the things I said were taken out of context and some of which were said without putting much thought in to it. I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves. I was only making the statement that those folks that are too lazy to get up and fend for themselves but are capable should not be dealt a handout. I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used! I had already turned in my resignation and had not signed up to run for mayor again on the deadline that was February 12th! I spoke some of this out of the anger that the city and county was catching for situations which were out of their control. Please understand if I had it to do over again I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive. The anger and harassment you have caused my wife and family is so undeserved….my wife was laid off of her job based off the association people gave to her and the business she worked for. She’s a very good person and was only defending me! But her to have to get fired from her job over things I said out of context is so horrible. I admit, there are things that are said all the time that I don’t agree with; but I would never harass you or your family to the point that they would lose there livelihood such as a form of income. I ask that you each understand I never meant to speak for the city of Colorado City or Mitchell county! I was speaking as a citizen as I am NOT THE MAYOR anymore. I apologize for the wording and ask that you please not harass myself or my family anymore! Threatening our lives with comments and messages is a horrible thing to have to wonder about. I won’t share any of those messages from those names as I feel they know who they are and hope after they see this they will retract the hateful things they have said! Thank you Tim Boyd(citizen)