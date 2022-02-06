Did you know you can get up close and personal with elephants right here in Texas?

It’s true, and they aren’t that far from East Texas. You’ll find The Preserve in Fredericksburg, TX, only a five hour drive from Tyler. While you’re there you not only get to see the elephants, but you have the opportunity to interact with them.

The Mission of The Preserve is to build awareness through contact and education with the majestic creatures. According to a YouTube video created by The Preserve,

‘Elephants are a keystone species. That means if we protect and conserve elephants, we protect and conserve a whole bunch of other species. The International Elephant Foundation works with a lot of other conservation organizations exactly for that reason. Elephants are amazing animals, and they deserve to be protected just because they’re incredible, but we also NEED to protect elephants because they are so important for the health of the planet.’

As the largest land animal, elephants are unlike any other animal. You get to experience how special they are and learn more about Asian elephants while watching them paint, receive a pedicure and you get to help them bathe the elephants, too.

It’s not an inexpensive experience. You’ll spend $125 for the 90 minute encounter. You’ll learn about how elephants depend on humans for survival as their habitats are under constant threat as humans compete with them for resources.

Of course there’s lots more to do in Fredericksburg. Here’s an itinerary for more.

