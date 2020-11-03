Experts Say Boost Your Mood By Decorating for Christmas Now

My fiancé has a Christmas light installation company and he is putting up Christmas lights for clients already. He claims that every year people want to enjoy their Christmas lights longer, so they get their lights put up earlier. It's something I don't understand. Can't we let Thanksgiving pass before we start putting up Christmas lights? This year he put up Christmas lights for several families before Halloween.

Although I believe it's insane, experts are claiming that we all can really benefit from our Christmas decorations because Christmas cheer really lifts our spirits. We all could use some happiness in our life in 2020, right?

Thinkstock

Steve McKeown who is the founder of MindFixers an organization that focuses on mental health, sat down with Unilad and explained why early Christmas decorating makes us so happy. "Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect."

So basically it's totally okay that we want to make up our not so fond Christmas memories. Maybe we try and recreate that same childhood carefree feeling. You remember what it felt like before we knew what bills were, right?

McKeown went on to tell Unilad that "In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood." Who knew that we could replace a Xanax for Christmas ornaments?

"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend the excitement!" Steve McKeown has me rethinking my Bah-Humbug approach.