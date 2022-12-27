Tyler Parks Will Host A Madden NFL Tournament For Teens 13 – 15

Get our free mobile app

Speak to any teen, and even some adults for that matter, and you'll learn that gaming is a huge part of their lives, especially among younger men. One of the biggest video games that these guys and girls are into is from the sporting world - Madden NFL. Players have been playing Madden NFL since its inception in 1988. The game started out on the Commodore 64 and Apple II machines in the late 1980s and has grown into a phenomenon that is played by millions of people today.

The game features players from today's biggest NFL stars and has undergone many transformations throughout the years and is now extremely realistic. Madden NFL is played on mobile devices, handheld gaming systems, computers and gaming systems like Xbox and PlayStation platforms and has spawned countless leagues and tournaments for anyone of any skill level to join and participate in. Tyler Parks and Recreation is creating a tournament for area teens in early 2023.

Tyler Parks and Recreation will host a Madden NFL Tournament on Saturday, February 4th beginning at 10 a.m. for teens aged 13 to 15. The tournament will feature prizes for first and second-place winners and will be hosted at the Glass Recreation Center. Glass Recreation Center Manager Kandice Johnson says,

There is a demographic that enjoys sports but not physically playing them. This is an effort to reach them. It is a great opportunity to bring teens from different backgrounds together, and if successful, we hope to make this an annual event."

The tournament will be played in a mobile video game bus on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. The match will have limited slots available for the competition. Registration begins online Friday, December 30th with a $10 registration fee or in person at Glass Recreation Center at 501 W. 32nd Street. Registration is required and will close when all spots are filled or on January 20th.

The kickoff of the tournament will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 4th and there will be activities for spectators and other participants while the competition is underway.

