After a long day at work we all struggle with coming up with ideas for dinner. It's not always cheaper but sometimes it's just easier to load up the whole family and go out to eat. But some restaurants are just not as family-friendly as others. So, to help you find something that will be perfect for your family I put together a list of some of the best family-friendly restaurants in Tyler, Texas.

Going out to eat for many parents is a stressful situation because you just don't know how your kid is going to act. They can be perfectly fine the whole car ride to the restaurant then decide to start screaming at the top of their lungs once they order their meal. It happens, don't stress this stuff, it's happened to every family there is no reason to be embarrassed.

Get our free mobile app

How Did These Family Friendly Restaurants in Tyler, TX Make The List?

While I grew up in a family of five kids and fully understand the difficulties of going out to eat with a big family, this list was not created by me. I don't have any kids so I have to leave this up to the locals that leave comments online regarding the best family-friendly restaurants. You can even use Yelp and search by restaurants that are "good for kids".

If Your Family Is Difficult or Loud You Know What To Do

If you have a family member who is difficult at restaurants just remember to take care of the staff when it becomes time to leave a tip. My first job was a host at a restaurant, it was a tough job, and I was working for minimum wage. To all food service workers reading this, thank you for what you do.

Top 15 Family Friendly Around Tyler, Texas Here are some great options to take the whole family out to eat around Tyler, Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Ten of the Best Restaurants with Patios in Tyler Where Dogs are Welcome! More and more, East Texans want restaurants where they can share a meal and hang out on a cool patio with their best furry friends. Here are TEN great spots in Tyler to do just that! Gallery Credit: Tara Holley