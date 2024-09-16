Popular Tyler, TX Business is Closing its Doors After 5 Years

After five years in business, a popular Tyler, Texas business spokesperson has announced The Dinner Table is closing their doors in East Texas.

Do you ever have those moments where you find yourself craving homemade casseroles like you used to have growing up? I do. When those cravings hit, one of the first places I would visit was The Dinner Table at 4730 S. Broadway in Tyler, in what used to be called the Foley's Plaza. (I'm not sure what that area is called these days. But I digress.)

The Dinner Table served fresh and frozen family-style meals that you would imagine served at Sunday lunch or on any weekday night when you're craving homestyle food but don't have it in you to cook.

Why is The Dinner Table in Tyler, Texas closing its doors?

According to a story by CBS 19, the difficult decision to close the doors was due to various factors, and 'the business said they have struggled to stay ahead of the rising costs of rent, utilities, insurance, goods and services.'

On The Dinner Table Facebook page, they posted a heartfelt announcement explaining when they'll be closing and subsequent thoughts regarding how much they love the community and some other words of wisdom:

We are sad to announce that we are closing. We will be open this week 12-6 until Friday, or until we sell out. Everything will be CASH ONLY and we will not take any phone or online orders.'

We wish them the very best in their future endeavors and hope at some point we get to enjoy their amazing food again.

