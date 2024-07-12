FBI Issues JUGGING Warning: The 2 Minute Video Every Texan Should Watch

There is a scary new trend among thieves called "jugging." There have been cases of jugging in Texas and across the country for a while, but it's gotten to a point now that the FBI has officially entered the chat.

The trend began picking up steam in '23 and it is showing no sign of going away.

What is jugging?

The terms refers to a criminal who targets a victim, often it someone who lives in an upscale neighborhood. The scary part is these criminals may follow their victim for days, weeks, sometimes even months learning their routine. The habit of a quick stop at the bank on the way home is something these "juggers" are looking for.

It's now gotten bad enough that today (July 12th) The FBI issued an official warning to citizens.

The FBI is warning about a new crime trend called jugging, which occurs when thieves watch people take money out of an ATM or bank and then rob them, usually at gunpoint. The FBI is assisting in as many as 80 cases to date in 2024.

How Texans Can Avoid "Jugging"

Next time you withdraw any amount of cash from a bank or ATM machine, remove it from your vehicle. Never leave it unattended.

While at the ATM, be aware of your surroundings. If you do notice someone suspicious watching you or following you just remember you can always drive to a busy location or take them straight to the closest police department. That'll scare them off.

‘Jugging’ Doesn't Only Happen at Banks

People withdrawing money from banks do seem to be the most common target, but it's hardly the only place jugging occurs. If a criminal knows you have cash you are potentially a target. Always avoid any indication that you could be walking around with with a bunch of cash.

Be safe, y'all.

