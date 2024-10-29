We all love to decorate our home for Christmas in Texas even if it's going to sunny and 75 on Christmas day. The Christmas tree is obviously the centerpiece of our holiday décor, but we also like to add some lights to the outside of our house to get some extra "ohhs" and "ahhs" from the many passersby. Well, thanks to a government mandate (I won't go into my usual government rant but this was overstepping in my eyes), we thought we could no longer find a type of Christmas light to decorate our homes. Turns out, our government wasn't strong to get rid of them.

The Incandescent Light Bulb Ban of 2023

It all started August 1, 2023 as we, the consumer, could no longer buy incandescent light bulbs for our homes. That means that we could only buy LED light bulbs to replace the bulb in our lamp, ceiling fans or anywhere else that needed a bulb. The reasoning is because it is better for the environment. Look, I'm all for being a good steward of the world around us, but our government entity does not have the right to tell a business what they can't produce anymore and does not have the right to tell us what we can buy.

Having said that, the government's ban wasn't strong enough to stop the decorating process of our homes during Christmas time (verifythis.com). That doesn't mean that you won't find more incandescent compared to LED Christmas lights, it just means we won't see them as much. Chances are pretty good, anyway, that you possibly could've switched to LED bulbs. Many manufactures switched to LED bulbs many years ago.

Incandescent Light Bulbs

I guess the bright side (I always intend my puns) to this is that our lovely incandescent Christmas lights didn't get banned. The downside to this is that manufactures are making less of those lights and more LED. Gotta love our wonderful government at work. Can you sense the sarcasm in that statement.

