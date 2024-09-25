I am a Dallas Cowboys fan. I am not one of those Dallas Cowboys fans that screams "This is our year!" every year, though. I keep my expectations in check. So yes, my frustrations are very high with the way my favorite National Football League (NFL) team has started the season. There is another fan that is just as frustrated as the rest of us and is taking that frustration to The Star in Frisco, Texas. Other fans are loving it and want Jerry to comply with his sign.

2024-2025 Dallas Cowboys

This year's version of the Dallas Cowboys should be a 3-0 team. Their offense is stacked even with that running back by committee approach. The defense has been stout for a few years now and was looking to take the next step with new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Instead, the Cowboys are sitting at 1-2, the offense is looking anemic and the defense has more holes than a slice of Swiss cheese.

This after owner and general manager (GM) Jerry Jones said that the Cowboys were "all in" after being embarrassed in the playoffs last season. That's where fans are starting to vent their anger and frustration at the team, at Jerry the GM.

Jerry Jones the GM

Since Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, he has been the team's general manager. Any player decision, any draft pick, any coaching hire has been by Jerry's hand. At first, it worked. Teamed up with head coach Jimmy Johnson, the Cowboys won back to back Super Bowls. It was after that second Super Bowl victory that the ego of Jerry Jones clashed with the football mind of Jimmy Johnson and Jimmy had to leave.

Yes, the Cowboys won another Super Bowl with their next head coach Barry Switzer, a friend of Jerry's and not the best hire to coach the team. After Barry was let go, the coaching carousal begin and so did the streak of non-Super Bowl seasons. 1996, that was the last year the Dallas Cowboys were in the Super Bowl. 28 years.

This is Why Fans are So Upset

Jerry Jones still believes he's the right man for the job. He reiterated that in an interview in August with Clarence Hill of DLLS. Jones said, "So hell no, there's nobody that could f---ing come in here and do all the contracts and be a GM any better than I can." After 28 years of mediocrity, any GM in the NFL would not have their job.

One fan has taken things into his own hands to let Jerry Jones know how he, and a large contingent of Cowboys fans, feels. Stephen Gonzalez of Allen showed up Monday to The Star in Frisco (nbcdfw.com) with a sign that read "Fire the GM, Jerry." A picture of him from his X account went viral with many fans backing what his sign is saying.



Will Jerry Jones do it?

I would say it's a 98% certainty that it will not happen. Because of that, the fan frustration will continue but so will the hype and sellouts every game. Jerry, you as an owner and businessman is unmatched in the NFL. You as the general manager of Dallas Cowboys is the worst to ever hold the title. At minimum, since that 1996 Super Bowl win, you should have had at least one more championship with Aikman, Irvin and Smith. You should have had maybe one Super Bowl before Tony Romo. The Romo era should have brought in at least two Super Bowls.

This current team should have won last year. The offense was good. The defense was great. Everything was there to win but your team laid an egg. Jerry, put your ego aside and hire a proper football mind to make the decisions and will let the coaches coach. All you will need to do is sit in your box and smile and wave. But you can't do that and the Dallas Cowboys won't win again because of it.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Dear Jerry Jones, You Have Given The Dallas Cowboys Fans Another Disappointing Year. Why?

READ MORE: A Weird Beer is the Perfect Pairing for Your Corn Dog at the State Fair of Texas

We Found 26 of the Best Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Win an Instant Million (Accurate as of September 18, 2024) If you're feeling froggy and want to take a chance at winning big, these Texas Lottery scratch offs could be your best shot. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

Here is Your First look at the New Food for the State Fair of Texas Fair season is upon us in East Texas and throughout the state. That means that we'll get to try a lot of food that'll completely blow our diets. Gallery Credit: State Fair of Texas