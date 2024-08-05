The First Predicted Freeze Of ’24 For Important Texas Cities

The end of July was cloudy and cool in my neck of the woods. They made for some great unprecedented Texas-outside-summer-weather for my family and friends. It's true, that some parts of Texas have experienced cooler temperatures than normal this summer, but others have been hotter than expected.

But here we are a week into August and it seems Mother Nature is attempting to right her wrong. It's been unbearably hot in many parts of The Lone Star State.

Does this have anyone else dreaming of waking up to a nice little freeze and frost? With football on the way, and school on the horizon for many Texas kids, it'll be here faster than you may realize. So, when is The Farmer's Almanac predicting the first frost and freeze for this fall?

Long before the internet and beautiful weather-people were on TV, since 1818 The Farmer's Almanac was the best way for Americans to understand the weather.

For over 200 years, The Almanac has contained long-range weather forecasts predicted by using historical weather data, astronomy, and other information to look months into the future. Readers have also been treated to articles with gardening tips and on cooking and health.

What is considered the 'first frost?'

A frost date is the average date of the last light freeze in spring or the first light freeze in fall. The classification of freeze temperatures is based on their effect on plants:

Light freeze: 29° to 32°F (-1.7° to 0°C)—tender plants are killed.

29° to 32°F (-1.7° to 0°C)—tender plants are killed. Moderate freeze: 25° to 28°F (-3.9° to -2.2°C)—widely destructive to vegetation.

25° to 28°F (-3.9° to -2.2°C)—widely destructive to vegetation. Severe freeze: 24°F (-4.4°C) and colder—heavy damage to most garden plants.

Now that we understand better, let's see what to expect:

