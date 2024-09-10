Fair season has arrived in East Texas and across the state. The Gregg County Fair wraps up this weekend with the East Texas State Fair kicking off on September 20. One fair that many of you will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.

Big Tex Choice Awards

The Big Tex Choice Awards are held every year in conjunction with the State Fair of Texas. This is a contest among the hundreds of concession vendors to find the best tasting and most creative food concoctions. A lot of it is deep fried and way too sweet to enjoy on an every day basis. That doesn't take away from how happy your mouth and stomach will be once you try them.

More Than Turkey Legs, Corn Dogs and Funnel Cakes

Turkey legs, funnel cakes and corn dogs are staples at any fair. For the State Fair of Texas, you'll be able to get those but the variety of food doesn't stop there. For this year's fair, the concessionaires have put together a menu of mouth watering concoctions that'll make it hard to decide what to try. For instance, Hot Cheetos® Korean Corn Dog or Fried Apple Cinnamon Crepe or Texas BBQ Rib Deviled Eggs.

2024 New Concessions Map - State Fair of Texas 2024 New Concessions Map - State Fair of Texas loading...

*grabs napkin* *wipes drool from mouth*

So when can you try all these different food concoctions? The State Fair of Texas kicks off September 27 at Fair Park in Dallas. Get a preview of all the new foods available for this year's fair along with the Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10 Finalists that you'll get try, too, below.

Here is Your First look at the New Food for the State Fair of Texas Fair season is upon us in East Texas and throughout the state. That means that we'll get to try a lot of food that'll completely blow our diets. Gallery Credit: State Fair of Texas

READ MORE: Grab a Napkin! Your 2024 Big Tex Choice Award Winners are Here

READ MORE: State Fair of Texas Greeter Big Tex Was Once an East Texas Santa

Beware, The 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10 Finalists Will Destroy Your Diet The State Fair of Texas returns to Dallas next month with a delicious lineup of food, entertainment, rides and food. Gallery Credit: State Fair of Texas