Weather in Texas can be weird and very much differ from region to region. It's not uncommon to have the northernmost portion of the state in a deep freeze while the coastal portion of Texas feelings like a late spring day. Yes, the weather can be very confusing at times. Snowfall isn't new to Texas but a majority of residents are not used to a build up of the white powder. If you live in the Panhandle of Texas, it's a given to have some snow. That's what's happening right now as the rest of the state deals with rain.

Not Much Snow in Texas

In our little neck of the woods known as East Texas, we don't get a lot of snow. I would say we get more ice than we do snow. On those rare occasions when it does snow, we'll get a bunch of rain first because the cold front bringing the snow has to cool us down to the proper temperature. That gives us a layer of ice underneath the snow. That makes driving near impossible. It also causes that build up on power lines and trees that causes mass power outages. Snow isn't as fun here as it should be.

As you head more north and west in Texas, snow is a little more common and a little more fun. There is usually a normal amount of cold before it hits so the ice factor isn't as much. It would be nice to see that more here in East Texas.

Current Cold Front

The cold front that is making its way through our state right now will bring some cooler temperatures. Nothing cold but a little bit cooler. But it's also meeting some warm and very moist air from the gulf so we could see some spring time type storms over a majority of the state. For folks in the panhandle, they could see a couple inches of snow along with freezing temperatures (mysanantonio.com).

In a way, it makes us a little jealous here because, at least this time of year, we'd rather deal with a day where we could build a snowman than hiding in a closet from a tornado.

