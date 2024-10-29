We can take Buc-ee's for granted in Texas. Why? Because we have so many. It's not hard to make a quick afternoon trip to visit one. That doesn't take away from our excitement when someone experiences the mighty beaver and his many foods and wares for the first time. It can be an overwhelming, but exhilarating, experience for those first timers. Two men from Britain chronicled their second trip to Buc-ee's and their enthusiasm for the pit stop giant will make any Buc-ee's fan proud.

Two Brits Visit Buc-ee's for the Second Time

Their names are Josh and Ollie and they hail from the kingdom of England. They have a YouTube channel called Jolly and have a whole series of videos where they have visited the United States and tried many things American. As many Americans do, they have to make a pit stop while on the road. So it makes sense that they would need to have an adventure at the biggest pit stop in America, Buc-ee's.

Buc-ee's isn't all over the United States but it sure seems like it with their expansion plans going to states like Colorado and Missouri but don't expect any West Coast locations anytime soon, if ever. When you stop at Buc-ee's there is a whole plethora of things that are a must buy, or at the very least, a must look. For instance, browsing the t-shirts. You just never know when a fresh drop of t-shirt designs hits the shelves. You also have to pick up a bag of those signature Beaver Nuggets.

Two Brits Reactions to Buc-ee's Second Visit

These two British gents made a stop at the Buc-ee's in Sevierville, Tennessee. This Buc-ee's laid claim as being the largest Buc-ee's in the world. I'm using past tense because the newest Buc-ee's in Hillsboro, Texas now owns that title. These two men have already visited Buc-ee's. Through some constructive criticism, they decided they needed to give Buc-ee's a second try to really get the full experience.

For this stop, they try some Buc-ee's many hot foods. Foods like the chopped brisket sandwich and the cheesesteak burrito. I've had both of these and they are rather tasty. Both Josh and Ollie agree with that statement. They came away from their adventure with a happy stomach. They had some fun picking up a couple of other Buc-ee's items like a five foot tall inflatable Buc-ee, which are pretty cool. I need to get one.

Overall Reaction to These Brit's Second Buc-ee's Visit

They seemed to like it. So much so that they brought back those Buc-ee's treats to England for some kids to try. You can watch their reactions in the video below:

You can watch the video of their first visit below:

Cool stuff. Their joy is genuine. I love making a quick road trip to Buc-ee's in Terrell. Me and my fiancé have used a Saturday afternoon for the sole purpose of going to Buc-ee's. It's fun for us and I can possibly add a new shirt to my Buc-ee's collection.

