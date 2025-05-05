(Surfside Beach, Texas) - Your summer plans may include a visit to Surfside Beach, Texas on the gulf. It's a cool place to spend a week or so with the family. The dolphins will bounce around near the jetty and the seagulls will try to steal your picnic.

Anytime you visit a beach, no matter where it is, you will most likely run into a sea creature or two. You can interact with a select few of them but others you need to stay away from. While a couple of them can be dangerous, the warning is more for their protection than ours.

Rare Sea Turtles are Laying Eggs on Surfside Beach

Sea turtles use the beach to come ashore and lay their eggs. Their egg laying season usually runs from April through July of each year. So it's very possible that you could see a sea turtle on the beach laying eggs.

Recently, an officer was patrolling Surfside Beach when he encountered a rare Kemp's ridley sea turtle (chron.com). This particular sea turtle is the rarest in the world. She was there to lay eggs.

A Rare Sea Creature is Laying Eggs on Surfside Beaches

The officer was able to get in touch with his superior who then contacted the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research (GCSTR). A team came to the beach to investigate the tracks seen by the officer. That's when they found 94 eggs.

The GTSTR found a second nest just three to four miles from that first nest the next day. This is a great sign for the endangered species. The eggs were excavated and moved to a safe location so they can hatch and make a life for themselves in the gulf.

