(Dallas, Texas) - Modern computer systems can do a lot of things. Modern computer systems will also be constantly bombarded with security threats. Some of those security threats will get through the walls designed to prevent those attacks and shut things down.

If you look back at some older operating systems, it was actually harder to get through those protective walls. Some of those older systems were also extremely stable and very reliable. Believe it or not, some of those older systems are still used today because of that trust and security.

Floppy Disks, Windows 95 and the FAA

It has been revealed recently that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) still uses floppy disks and Windows 95 to run their systems (wired.com). Why? Simply because it still works despite being 30 year old technology.

The FAA realizes this system, even if it's working, needs to be upgraded. Thing is, modernizing FAA systems may not be the ultimate solution. There are certain updates or upgrades that need to be routinely done that would require an all system shut down for a brief period. That could be troublesome.

Proposals and Technologies Being Accepted

The FAA is accepting possible solutions from technology companies. As it does with any company, the government wants to know how much it costs. Whether the 30 year old systems finally get an upgrade will come down to how well the new tech works and how much it will cost.

