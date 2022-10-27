We're getting down to the nitty gritty of the high school football season. District championships are on the line. Playoff positioning is on the line. Its an important time of the season. That means that if inclement weather could affect the outcome of a game, there is the possibility it could be moved. Heavy rain is expected to move in Friday across East Texas that could disturb the games Friday night. For that reason, several games have been moved to tonight.

Get our free mobile app

Weather Moving into East Texas

A storm system is expected to move through tomorrow that will bring some much needed rain to East Texas. Some areas in East Texas could get just over an inch of rain, others could receive less. Some thunderstorms could also be a part of this weather system. That means the possibility of lightning. If lightning is seen during a game, that game would have to be delayed.

Games Have Been Moved

A combination of the threat for heavy rain and the possibility of thunderstorms has caused several Friday night East Texas football games to be moved to tonight.

Longview Lobos at Tyler High Lions - 7 p.m.

Harleton Wildcats at Beckville Bearcats - 7:30 p.m.

Bullard Panthers at Center Roughriders - 7:30 p.m.

Overton Mustangs at Carlisle Indians - 7 p.m.

Garrison Bulldogs at San Augustine Wolves - 7 p.m.

Brownsboro Bears at Rusk Eagles - 7:30 p.m.

Timpson Bears at Shelbyville Dragons - 7:30 p.m.

Tyler Legacy Red Raiders at North Forney Falcons - 7 p.m.

Lufkin Panthers at West Mesquite Wranglers - 7 p.m.

Huntington Red Devils at Diboll Lumberjacks - 7 p.m.

Kirbyville Wildcats at Orangefield Bobcats - 7:30 p.m.

Mexia Blackcats at Malakoff Tigers - 7:00 p.m.

Joaquin Rams at West Sabine Tigers - 7 p.m.

Colmesneil Bulldogs at Hull-Daisetta Bobcats - 7 p.m.

Groveton Indians at Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs - 7 p.m.

We'll keep an eye on this list as best as possible as other games could be added to this list or possibly moved to Saturday. Good luck to your hometown team this weekend.

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Selling His Former Home in Austin This move is more because they found a better place in Austin, Texas and selling their current living quarters.

2022 Rose City Airfest was Full of War Plane Excitement Hundreds of folks gathered at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport for a fantastic July 4th weekend air show.