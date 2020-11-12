Forget The Weather, America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Is Now Open In Texas

Who cares that it's November, the weather is cooling off, and you probably don't fit into your summer swimsuit anymore thanks to quarantine (they're on sale now somewhere)…after coronavirus makes it's way out of our lives (for the most part), it's time to take the family down to Round Rock because Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is NOW OPEN!

Yes, if you're fine with wearing a mask throughout the resort, you can go now, but I'd rather wait until the fun is actually fun.

We first shared that Kalahari was opening this year back in February, and the design team stayed on schedule to open this month. Here's a run down of what you can expect at the massive resort:

Nearly 1,000 guest rooms including 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom suites, featuring residential Suites

America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark – 223,000 sq. ft.

State-of-the-Art Convention Center – 200,000 sq. ft.

Tom Foolery’s Adventure Park – spanning more than 80,000 sq. ft. of thrill rides, ropes course, climbing walls, indoor zipline, bowling, laser tag, mini-golf and more

Outdoor pools spanning three acres

Five restaurants including Kalahari’s signature steakhouse, Italian and Tex-Mex experience

Spa Kalahari and Salon

10,000 sq. ft. of retail space

Of course, being in a pandemic was not a part of the original plan. On Kalahari's web site, the company lists the requirements for guests as it pertains to state mandates regarding COVID-19:

Per Texas statewide mask Mandate, all guests over the age of 10 are required to wear masks while on the Texas property. Guests will be asked to wear masks throughout the resort. This includes wearing masks to and from the waterparks, lounging within the waterpark and while not actively using a waterpark attraction. The exception to wearing masks includes dining in a restaurant, at the bar, in the water or in your guest room

The resort also has sanitization measures in place including:

All touch point areas, including credit card machines and kiosks, will be sanitized after each transaction

All key cards and Waterpark wristbands will be sanitized

Should you need a change of linens or towels, rooms will be equipped with large bags to exchange items outside of the door

High touch items have been removed, including: tissue box covers, ice bucket, informational binder, coffee makers, newspapers, menus and pens

Physical distancing initiatives will be implemented for safe queuing for ride and attractions

EPA approved chemicals are used and safety protocols meet or exceed industry standards

Chairs and loungers will be sanitized frequently

Some of the chairs and loungers will be removed to aid in physical distancing

The African-themed resort and waterpark is located on U.S. 79 near Old Settlers Park in Round Rock - just north of Austin.