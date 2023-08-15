The Co-founder of Popular Austin Tex-Mex Chain Has Passed Away

Based in Austin, TX, it was one of those few chains that was able to maintain a diehard following, even after it became a popular chain restaurants with dozens of locations extending to 17 states across the U.S.

It was revealed today that the co-founder of the Chuy's, Mike Young, has died at the age of 74. His death followed his battle with pancreatic cancer, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Chuy's is a popular spot for us when my family comes to visit, and you guys know I love me some jalapeno ranch. It tastes great on everything. But did you know their first restaurant opened 40 years ago?

The original Chuy's opened in Austin on April 16, 1982, in "an old, abandoned Texas Barbeque joint on iconic Barton Springs Rd." according to their website. Since then, they have rapidly expanded from 15 Texas restaurants to operating close to 100 locations across 17 states.

We first got word back in February that a new 6,600-square-foot Chuy's in Terrell, TX could be complete in the fall of 2023, and it looks like they're not far off track for that, as they break ground. We're still not sure when it will open to the public.

Young and Zapp sold most of Chuy's to a private equity firm back in 2006, the company went public in 2012, and Young stayed on the board of directors until he retired in 2017.

As of June 2023, Chuy's owns and operates 99 restaurants across 17 state according to a recent company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Looks like the Terrell spot will get them into triple digits.

