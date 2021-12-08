Four Delicious and Healthy Dining Options in Tyler, TX

Are you stumped when it comes to eating healthy in Tyler?

I’m about to blow your mind.

You can eat healthy anywhere you choose to eat in Tyler. Okay, maybe not at a hotdog stand, but really at most restaurants you can make a healthy choice.

If you’re looking to make some changes in your life, then you’ve got a myriad of choices. There are hundreds of thousands of people who have an opinion on this subject. There are industries centered around how to eat healthy.

This is not a blog leading you one direction or other. Whether you are counting calories, points, portioning your proteins and veggies, or fasting, it doesn’t matter.

What matters is the choice you make when you pull up at the drive through speaker, or sit down in a restaurant, or you’re walking up and down the aisles of the supermarket.

I’m going to say this again. It’s about your choices and your consistency. I’ve tried a lot of different programs in my life, and if I’m honest when I was consistent with my choices each one worked. I got results when I made consistent choices within whatever program I was following.

So, whatever you decide to do -- do it fully. Make a plan and a commitment to yourself to achieve the results you want to achieve. If it’s keto, read all about ketosis and how to achieve and maintain that state within your body. If you’re reducing carbohydrates, then learn which vegetables have surprising amounts of sugar and make choices that support that lifestyle.

Hopefully this short list of my personal choices will help you make quick and simple decisions, easing your stress and helping you stay consistent.

Newk’s Eatery - This is a quick and easy place to grab lunch on your own, whether you dine in or order togo. When I’m making a healthy choice, I go for the Black and Bleu salad or The Greek Salad. I always ask for my dressing on the side, because I can eat a little bit of it without drawing my lettuce. I dip my fork in my dressing and then into my salad. Often these salads are so big, I’m able to eat half of it later.

Zoe’s Kitchen - This might be my very favorite option. I go for the cauliflower rice bowl nearly every time. Their Greek salad is great, and so are their kabobs, but for me it’s the bowl. I add chicken to it, sometimes salmon, but it’s always great. I love the flavor, and feel like I’m splurging while making a healthy choice.

McAllister’s Deli - I love the potatoes and sandwiches at McAlister’s, so it is an exercise of restraint for me to make a healthy choice here. When I do, I go for the Savannah Chopped Salad. They recommend the Sherry Shallot dressing. I like it, and also oil and vinegar.

Fresh by Brookshire’s - I loved the salad bar at Fresh, and I’m sad to see it gone due to Covid. That said, they still have loads of togo salad options ready made and available to eat there on the patio or take with you if you're on the run.

Whatever you do, find a way to implement it into your lifestyle. Find a solution that is not just a quick fix to drop 10 pounds, because those 10 pounds will find you again if you decide to return to eating the way you did before.

Find ways to reduce stress in your life to make it easier to plan and stay committed. Self-Care is important and when you make it a priority, you’ll find that staying consistent with your lifestyle change iis possible. Make a plan and stick to it. You’ve got this.

