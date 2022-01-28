Four years ago on this very day, January 28, I smoked my last cigarette. It was the best decision of my life. It's HAS been an interesting journey since that day with some interesting discoveries along the way. Let's look at how's it been going over the last four years.

I find it interesting, even after four years, that I still have the urge everyday to light up. That has been the most surprising part. The craving comes to me but then quickly goes away and I don't think about it again. I didn't use any stop smoking aides or start vaping, either. Look, some of you swear by vaping as a "healthy" way to stop smoking. All I see it as is replacing one costly, and bad, habit with another.

If you're thinking about quitting, you've made the first step. Don't get discouraged, either, if you've quit and picked them up again. I've done it myself but this time it's been permanent. I'm sure the cravings will continue but I will continue ignoring them.

And no, I haven't turned into one of those that fake coughs or gives dirty looks to a smoker near me. I enjoyed smoking and I know you do, too. I still like the smell of smoke. So if I stand beside you and sniff, I'm not being weird, just taking in the smell.

Feel free to reach out to me through my email, michael.gibson@townsquaremedia.com, if you need some encouragement if you are wanting to stop or have stopped smoking. I'll be more than happy to help you.

