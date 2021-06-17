Fourth Of July Fireworks Will Explode Over Tyler’s Lindsey Park

Get our free mobile app

Wrap up your Fourth of July celebrations with a good 'ole fireworks show.

It's a tradition that has been happening for many years now. Fireworks at Lindsey Park in Tyler. Having been to several of these shows as well as a few others around the area, this is one of the better shows in East Texas. Last years event was a bit different due to COVID precautions because the event did not allow for the usual live music and concessions. Now that all the restrictions have been lifted and we're pretty much back to normal, it'll be a show like the ones in the past.

Thanks to the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, this free fireworks show is open to the public. The July Fourth Celebration at Lindsey Park will be happening Sunday, July 4th. Gates at the park will open to the public at 2 p.m. and you can start claiming your real estate on the soccer fields. Bring your blankets to spread on the ground and maybe some snacks with water and sunscreen. If you don't feel like bringing in a lot of food and snacks, there will be food trucks on site that will be selling food.

The big question of the day, especially from kids, will be ... when does the firework show begin? According to the City of Tyler press release, the firework show will begin after dark, sometime around 9 p.m.

Lindsey Park is located off Spur 364 in Tyler between Loop 323 and Texas State Highway 31. Parking will be on a first come first served basis. Alcohol and private fireworks are strictly prohibited within the park.

In addition to that blanket you bring to spread out on the ground, you might want to bring along some bug spray, sunscreen, water and eyes for wonderment. Get ready for one of the best shows in East Texas this July 4th.

