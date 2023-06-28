Who in Texas Wants Almost FREE Beer Over 4th of July Weekend?

Who loves beer? I do. In fact the only thing better than beer is free beer. Well, now thanks to a country wide boycott, you could enjoy some nearly free beer this Independence Day -- but you'll have to cross the picket line.

Get our free mobile app

It's not "near beer" it's "nearly-free-beer," although some folks consider Bud Light just a step above near beer. Thanks to the ongoing boycotts and what you can only imagine to be mounting surplus of beer in their warehouses, Bud Light is now offering folks a rebate of up to $15 on 15-packs of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55.

From USA TODAY, "The promotion comes as Bud Light battles with a conservative boycott and plummeting sales after its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Modelo Especial dethroned Bud Light this month as the best-selling beer in America."

CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a statement that read in part: “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over beer.”

In addition to the rebate Bud Light has also enlisted some NFL players. They're set to launch social and digital content featuring Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Dak Prescott. They also just launched a summer campaign around this commercial:

But yeah, if you can find a pack for under $15, that means nearly free beer for you. The offer is good on purchases made between June 15 and July 8. You can claim your rebate, by visiting Bud Light’s website here.

New Margaritaville Location on South Padre Island Peek inside the newest Margaritaville location in Texas located on South Padre Island.