(Tyler, Texas) - Making sure your child is safe while in your vehicle is a top priority for any parent. Those child safety seats are designed to not only keep your child strapped in, they're designed to protect your child in case of an accident. That's why it's important to have that seat installed correctly.

It's no secret that those car seats can be somewhat difficult to install. Luckily, there are events where you can drive up and a quailfied person can check and make sure your seat is installed correctly. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is hosting an event in Tyler tomorrow (November 21) to check your seat for free.

Free Car Seat Safety Checks in Tyler

Your child's car seat is designed for your child younger than 8-years-old and shorter than 4'9" (dshs.texas.gov). It is also state law to have your child secured in a car seat. Yes, those car seats can be confusing or difficult to install but there are resources available to help, including free events that will help you.

Tomorrow at the Texas Department of State Health Services office on W. Front Street in Tyler, you can stop by to make sure your car seat is installed correctly (KETK). Stop by between 9 a.m. and noon to have it checked for free. This will give you the peace of mind knowing your child is safe on any trip.

DSHS Offering Free Car Seat Safety Checks

This can be a great benefit to not only new parents, but also new grandparents. There can be that weekly switch out between parents and grandparents so this will help make that process easier. Gain the knowledge, for free, to learn how to do it tomorrow, November 21, in Tyler.

