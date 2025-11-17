(Lindale, Texas) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and folks are getting their menus finalized. Some may not be as good at the planning or plans may change at the last minute. Thanks to some deals many grocery stores are doing, that planning for Thanksgiving is a little easier.

Stores have announced their deals for Thanksgiving where you can get the turkey, the sides, dessert and more for between $40 to $60. That's really good considering how much grocery prices have skyrocketed over the last few years. Brookshire's has put together their own deal.

Brookshire's Thanksgiving Feast for $50

Brookshire's has announced their Thanksgiving deal for this year where you can get a full feast for $50 (brookshires.com). That includes the:

Turkey

Three cans of vegetables

Two stuffing mixes

Gravy mix

Rolls

Potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Cranberry sauce

Two desserts

Ice cream

This seems like it would be great for a family of four.

The thing to remember is that you will need a Brookshire's "Thank You" card to take advantage of the savings. Those are free to sign up for. Once you got it, load up for Thanksgiving.

READ MORE: Yes, That's a New Brookshire's, and More, Coming to the West Loop in Tyler

READ MORE: East Texas Gamers Get Ready for GameStop 'Trade Anything' Day

Thanksgiving for Cheap at Brookshire's

Me and my wife are heading to Kansas City to enjoy Thanksgiving with her family there. That means we have to find another time to enjoy Thanksgiving with my family in Lindale. Because I'm a bad planner, I didn't realize how close Thanksgiving is when talking to my sister about it. We have to do it next Saturday.

I may have to take advantage of this deal for next weekend. You can pick this deal up now through November 27.

The 10 Most Popular Boy and Girl Names of 2025 Revealed See if your baby's name ended on the list of the most popular names for 2025. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media