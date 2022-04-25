Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. These thieves are smart, too. They'll disguise it as a free gift is heading your way. Don't fall for it. Here's how to avoid becoming a victim.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning folks of the "Free Gift for You" text message scam. An example of this scam is receiving a text message that says something like,

Thanks for paying your bill this month. Here's a gift for you.

I mean that sounds great. You paid your electric bill on time and now you're about to receive a little thanks for doing that. There will most likely be some kind of link attached to the message for you to click on. The link will take you to a page to fill out your information so the "free gift" can be sent to you. This is where the scammers steal your information.

What to do in the event you get a text like this.

Don't click on any links in the text message.

If a company's name is used in the text, call that company and tell them about the message you received. The company will be able to verify if its legit or not.

Look to see if there are other phone numbers attached to the message. If you see a bunch of numbers that are not in your contacts list, its most likely a scam.

Delete the text.

If it's too good to be true, it probably is.

Bottom line is we do not want you or a relative or a friend to fall for a scam like this. These people are looking for only one thing, to steal your personal information so it can used either against you or in a crime.

