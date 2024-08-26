Funeral Details Released for Texas Icon ‘Pop’ from Pop Watch

Last week we got the heartbreaking news that ‘Pop’ the iconic East Texas grandpa on the Pop Watch social media channels passed away. We are talking about a man who was there to make people laugh and smile when times were tough. He was hilarious with so many one-liners and a grandfather figure to millions worldwide.

His no-nonsense attitude along with lovable anticks helped Pop Watch bring in millions of likes and followers on multiple platforms. After watching just a few videos his audience could tell the Pop loved Dr Pepper and ‘big ol booties’. But his jokes were always meant for a laugh and always kept his audience coming back for more.

Millions of people would love to be able to show their respects to Joe Mack Roy, better known as Pop, but getting to Longview, Texas on short notice would be difficult and probably expensive in some cases. But Jason Roy, grandson of Pop, and the creative mind behind the videos with Pop wanted to share the funeral details with fans. It’s remarkable how open and loving the Roy family is, as they could have easily made this a private ceremony.

Funeral Details for Pop

Before the funeral there will be a visitation taking place Wednesday, August 28th at Elmire Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 3501 Elmira Drive in Longview. The funeral will follow. After the funeral, the family will have a private burial service.

Keep Coming Back to Support Nan

While Pop might not be here to create videos anymore, we need to keep up on how Nan is doing. Pop, thank you for everything.

