Traditional malls of the '80s and '90s may be on the decline, but just don't tell that to these twelve massive shrines to commercialism.

And even though online shopping is booming, and outdoor malls are becoming more of the go-to design, Texas is still home to one of the biggest malls you'll find anywhere in North America.

The Largest Mall in Texas.

So, of course, you'll find the biggest malls in our biggest cities: Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin; they're all home to some impressive ones, but only one city can have the biggest one in the Lone Star State.

It's Houston, TX, and if you haven't guessed it already, or chose to abstain from guessing, it's The Galleria. The Galleria is the biggest in Texas.

Perhaps even more impressive is that, according to Business Insider, it ranks as the 7th largest in the U.S., at roughly 2.4 million square feet. The Galleria is home to 319 stores for you to shop at, and more food and coffee spots than you could hope to visit in a week of stops.

What's the largest mall in America?

The largest mall in the U.S. is over double the size of The Galleria, which is just ridiculous. Good luck not getting lost among the whopping 5.6 million square feet of retail. And if the size and 520 stores and restaurants inside aren't enough, it also houses a Nickelodeon theme park, among other attractions.

Of course, it is the Mall of America. A popular tourist spot located in Bloomington, Minnesota. If you're curious, here are all of the 12 largest malls in America: