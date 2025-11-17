(Tyler, Texas) - I enjoy making the occasional trip to GameStop. I'll flip through the newest titles available for PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch, the cool t-shirts and other gaming and collectable items. No, it's not the GameStop we once knew but it's still worth a stop from time to time.

One of the advantages of shopping at GameStop is being able to trade in games you've beaten to earn store credit toward something else. They're offering a new promotion that'll happen next month that is certainly intriguing. Bring in anything and they'll give you store credit.

GameStop "Trade Anything" Day Coming to East Texas

It's happening Saturday, December 6 and it's called Trade Anything Day (WFAA). Just like it sounds, bring in anything to the store and they'll give you store credit for it. That store credit can then be used to buy Funko Pops, Pokemon cards, video games and more.

Just because it says "Trade Anything" doesn't mean everything will be accepted. Store employees have the discretion to reject an item, too. Here's what will not be accepted as a trade in:

Hazardous waste or material, chemicals, liquids

Lithium ion batteries or items containing lithium ion batteries

Weapons and ammo

Dead or alive animals (Taxidermy is allowed)

Alcohol, Tobacco, drugs or pharmaceuticals

Computers (such as desktops, laptops, notebooks, all-in-ones, minis, workstations, e-readers, tablets, thin clients, smart displays, virtual reality headsets with built-in processor, interactive flat panel displays with built-in processor). GameStop does except certain MacBooks as trade

Computer peripherals intended for use with a computer and weighing less than 100 pounds (monitors, keyboards/keypads, mice/pointing devices, external hard drives (excluding those normally accepted in trade), fax machines, document scanners, printers, 3D printers, label printers, digital picture frames

Small electronic equipment (portable digital music players, VCRs, DVD players, DVRs, digital converter boxes, cable or satellite receivers, projectors including those with DVD player capability)

Small scale servers

Televisions

Gift cards and other currency

Jewelry

Sexual and explicit items

Items resembling body parts

GameStop "Trade Anything" Day Coming December 6

These are just the early details of the promotion. More details will be released the week leading up to the promotion.

