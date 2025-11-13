(Stephenville, Texas) - The thing we know about Buc-ee's is that it's an adventure anytime we visit. There's a chaos to shopping inside that we love. There's the exclusive merchandise we love to search through.

For fans of Stephenville country star Hudson Westbrook, there's a new reason to visit Buc-ee's, his own merch available in the store. He's been on TikTok showing off what's available. His fans have been going nuts, too, picking up his merch at Buc-ee's.

Hudson Westbrook Merch at Buc-ee's

I have waaaay too many Buc-ee's shirts in my closet. I ain't complaining, though, because I like the shirts that I have. For fans of both Buc-ee's and Hudson Westbrook, they will probably start adding more shirts to their collection, too (mysanantonio.com).

If you're a fan of the Stephenville, Texas country star, you have the opportunity to pick up some merch available at his shows at Buc-ee's, sometimes for a cheaper price than at the shows. Hudson is proud of this collaboration showing it off on his TikTok channel. His fans are excited about it, too.

Hudson Westbrook Merch Found at Buc-ee's

It seems that what's available varies by store but hats, shirts, hoodies and more are available for purchase. Personally, I'm becoming a fan of Hudson's music. So is George Strait as he's included him in a one night only show with Miranda Lambert at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock April 25.

Hudson earned national prominence with his song "Well Darlin" and is climbing the country charts now with "House Again." If you're a fan, head over to Buc-ee's in Terrell and see if his merch is available there.

