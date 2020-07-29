Blake Shelton does not agree with the fact that Garth Brooks is no longer in contention for CMA Entertainer of the Year, and he isn't holding back.

Brooks announced that he is permanently removing himself from consideration in the CMA Awards' biggest annual category during a virtual press conference with the media on Wednesday morning (July 29), citing the public criticism over his controversial win in 2019, when he beat out Eric Church, Chris.Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban for the honor.

"You pretty much saw what happened after the CMAs, all the way through the new year. It got a little — it wasn't fun, let's put it that way," Brooks said Wednesday morning.

"But there was one tweet that really stuck in my head," he stated, adding that's how he got the idea to remove himself from the category.

Brooks' longtime friend and "Longneck Bottle" collaborator, Steve Wariner, turned to social media after Brooks' decision hit the news, tweeting, "If you’ve ever seen @garthbrooks live, you know why he consistently wins Entertainer of the Year. There is no one as big as Garth, but more importantly, there is no one as kind."

Blake was quick to agree with him, but he stated his case considerably more forcefully, writing, "Agreed Steve.... He is Garth Brooks. GARTH BROOKS!!! I don’t give a s--t what anyone says. ANYONE. Entertainer of the century."

See the entire exchange below:

Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, also chimed in on the thread, thanking both men for their support of her megastar husband, writing, "I love you boys!! @blakeshelton @stevewariner Thanks for always having my cowboy’s back!"

Brooks said Wednesday morning that he "100 percent agreed" with the idea of stepping out of consideration for CMA EOTY after winning it a total of seven times in 1991, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2016, 2017 and 2019. He'll remain in contention for all of the other CMA categories and for all ACM categories, as well.

"The last thing I want to do is seem ungrateful," he states, but adds that "it's time for somebody else to hold that award ... 'cause they're all out there busting their butts."

