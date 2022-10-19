Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.

Brooks initially promised his youngest daughter, Allie Colleen, that he would get a tattoo when he headlined Croke Park in Ireland in 2014, when he planned to kick off his live comeback with a series of shows there. When those shows fell through, he thought he was in the clear.

“My daughter Allie is pretty inked up. She turned 18 in 2014, and I promised to get a tattoo with her in Ireland," he explains. "When the show in 2014 was canceled I thought I was off the hook."

That changed when Brooks announced a string of Croke Park dates to wrap up his 2022 Stadium Tour.

"When we announced Ireland this year, she reminded me of my promise," he relates. "So with me forever, I’ll take the five women in my life: my mother, my three daughters and [wife] Miss [Trisha] Yearwood, all in places on my body.”

Brooks has not yet shown his tattoos in public, but he opened up about them further during a recent episode of his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, on Oct. 17, as Music Mayhem Magazine reports.

“It’s all about them! It’s front and left chest. It’s front and left back,” Brooks reveals. “And it’s a full sleeve. I have five women in my life; my mom, Miss Yearwood, and my three daughters. It’s all about them — and it’s all about them being on my shoulders, and around my heart and by my side."

"I love it… I know my three daughters have my back and are by my side ’til I’m in the grave," he adds. "But something about having them inked on your skin right here, by your side the rest of your life — pretty frickin’ cool. So my mother is on my shoulder, and Miss Yearwood is right here on my heart.”

Brooks admits that going under the needle was uncomfortable.

"You know, if anybody asks, hell yeah! It hurts! It hurts really bad," he states. "But it’s pretty cool. And, when you talk about how close it is and what it means to you, I understand why people get them."

Brooks adds that his wife, Trisha Yearwood, "has had us on a tattoo on her for twenty-something years, I think. We started dating in 2000. I think she got a tattoo in 2002-2003 right before we were married. So it’s been very sweet of her to do that. I’m just not a tattoo guy.”

