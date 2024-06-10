9 George Strait Facts You Might Not Know Before He Plays His Largest Texas Show Ever

Did you know that in his career, George Strait has released more than 90 singles to country radio (1)? That's a lot of songs and one of the reasons he's one of the world's most famous Texans.

As George Strait looks to set a new personal record for playing in front of his largest crowd ever this weekend in College Station, TX, at Kyle Field, let's check your King George knowledge. Here are EIGHT more Strait Facts Straight To You (I thought that was clever).

At least one new George song has been released to country radio every year since his 1981 debut. (2). At 68 years young, the former soldier has nearly as many No. 1 singles as he has had birthdays, he's had 60-chart-toppers (3).

Strait set his all-time highest indoor attendance record of 104,793 fans in June 2014 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium for the final performance of his farewell The Cowboy Rides Away Tour (4).

Did you know that the Poteet native has the most CMA and ACM wins (5) and nominations (6) in country music history?

How about this? Did you know that George is in second place all-time behind Eddy Arnold, who has 92, for most Top 10 records of all time (7)? Did you know that he read "Never Invite a Dinosaur to Dinner" (8)? And finally, did you know that May 18th is his birthday (9)?

“George has always said he has the best fans, and there’s nothing like a Texas crowd,” Strait’s concert promoter Louis Messina said in a statement to American Songwriter. “We knew the show at Kyle Field would be exciting as it’s the first-ever one of its size to be held in the stadium, but even I didn’t expect we’d sell over 100,000 tickets in just a few days.”

While we haven't gotten the official count just yet, King George is very likely to set a personal best this weekend.

How About a Full Tour of George Strait's Stunning San Antonio Adobe Estate? Some good news for a potential buyer, the asking price for the property just dropped $600,000 -- now this marvelous home can be yours for a mere $6.9 million. Quick math and the mortgage on that loan will be just south of $40,000 per month.

