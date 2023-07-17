Good News Tyler! A Popular Bakery Has Announced it’s Returning

Back in February Cinnaholic, which had been located in the Cumberland Shopping Center in South Tyler, TX, abruptly close their doors. But some good news for fans of the plant-based bakery.

If you didn't know Cinnaholic is 100% plant-based bakery and they specialize in custom gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough, and cookies. On February 7th of this year they posted to their Facebook page that they would be closing their doors in South Tyler, but left the proverbial door opened to returning to The Rose City.

Well, it's official. They're coming back under new ownership. No details have been announced yet regarding when they will launch or where the new store will be but according to their Facebook page it's happening.

Sweet news, Tyler! We're coming back under new ownership. Stay tuned for the announcement of our reopening celebration! In the meantime, we are looking to hire & build a great team! Apply now at cinnaholic.com/jobs and select the Texas-Tyler location!

If you never took the chance to visit them the first go-round, may want to consider checking them out. They've amassed a big following in Tyler for no doubt good reason.

According to their Facebook page, Cinnaholic offers a "unique experience with over 40 different frostings and toppings, so the cinnamon roll flavor possibilities are endless! We cater to any size event with customizable catering options. All of our products are made with the highest quality ingredients and are 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free."

I'm gonna be honest, I had no idea they were 100% vegan. While, I'm not vegan I am very curious what a vegan cinnamon roll tastes like.

Once they announce a grand opening, we'll be sure to pass the details along.

