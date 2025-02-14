(Tyler, Texas) - As we look forward to kicking winter to the curb and welcoming the warmer weather of spring, we'll also look at doing some tidying up around the house. That may mean you'll find some items that you'll want to get rid of but don't want to go to waste. That's why you'll donate some of those items.

There are a plethora of great organizations in East Texas you can donate those items to. All of them are great options. One of those places to donate is Goodwill of East Texas. While they do take a lot of various items, there are some items they will not accept.

What Items Goodwill in Texas Will Now Not Accept as Donations

Goodwill does a lot for East Texans. Not only will they take in gently used clothes, office furniture, computers, books and other items, they also provide jobs for many folks. Goodwill also offers computer classes, GED classes, career training and other services (goodwilleasttexas.com/services/). All of those services are made possible by shopping in Goodwill's various stores across East Texas.

Goodwill improves lives in the East Texas communities we serve by providing opportunities for economic independence through work. - Goodwill of East Texas

Goodwill Locations

Tyler - 1817 WSW Loop 323

Athens - 706 N. Palestine St.

Canton - 24648 Highway 64

Carthage - 620 West Panola

Center - 1233 Teneha St.

Gladewater - 1640 E. Broadway

Henderson - 517 US Highway 79 South

Kilgore - 1409 Highway 259 North

Longview - 2451 Loop 281

Mabank - 1018 South Third

Marshall - 1601 Sedberry

Mineola - 201 North Newsome

Palestine - 3824 West Oak St.

Whitehouse - 300 Highway 110

Goodwill offers a wide variety of jobs, including jobs for those with disabilities. You could be a stocker or a cashier or there are openings for store managers if that is something you are seeking. Check out goodwilleasttexas.com and click "Jobs" to see what is available and how to apply.

Making a Donation

Any of these Goodwill locations will accept your donations of bed frames, clothes, bicycles, books, DVDs and many other items. But there are items that Goodwill cannot accept like used mattresses, large appliances, CRT televisions, carpeting and other items. Before you make your donation, check out the list below of the 24 items that Goodwill will not accept:

