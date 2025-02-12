(Mount Pleasant, Texas) - I thought I would write a fun and tongue in check article about the various myths that those from outside of Texas, called "Not Texans," like to believe about our great state. I grew up in Lindale. Throughout my life, I have found lots to love about Texas and lots to laugh about our state.

I can certainly laugh at the way our state is portrayed in television and in movies. It can be very exaggerated. While the interpretation can be wrong, I don't get offended by it. I find it funny, actually.

The Many Myths of Texas Believed by Millions

I got this idea from a meme that I've seen many times on social media. It shows the state of Texas with a small part of the state colored differently that's labeled as "Not Texas." You can probably guess that the "Not Texas" area is Austin.

All you have to do is drive into Austin and park and you realize that Austin is much, much different than the rest of the state. It's very hippy. It's very stuck up. It's very California-like.

Yes, Austin is Not Texas. - Every Texan Nowadays

Where These Myths Come From

Most of those misconceptions come from either television or the movies. Those television shows and movies will be about the old west and for some reason people think we still live like that. I can tell you we do not ride on an old dusty road to get into town only to be surrounded by gun fights and bar brawls.

To be honest, it's hard to say if the old west was really like that at all. Sure, there could have been some instances of gun fights and brawls in town but I don't think it was an everyday thing.

But I digress.

Here are 11 myths "Not Texans" believe are true about Texas. A couple of these myths even native Texans believe.

