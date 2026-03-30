(KNUE-FM) Texas is one of the most gigantic states in the country with lots to do and see at all hours of the day and night. It’s really just about deciding what you want to do, there are museums, shopping malls, and lots of sports stadiums to see a game.

Now if you’re looking to escape from the stress a little bit and see some of the beauty that Texas has to offer, then let’s look at some of the most beautiful places that aren’t as busy as some of the bigger cities located in the Lone Star State.

There was an article recently created by The Travel that highlighted places around Texas that are not very busy but still have tons of natural beauty to enjoy. Which is exactly what most of us want with our free time, just to relax and enjoy the gorgeous scenic views. Of course, there will be other people at these locations, but they won’t be as busy as the traffic in Dallas or Houston.

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Remember You Need to Take Care of Yourself

The locations listed below are spread out across the lone star state, some are going to be a short distance away and others might be better for an extended weekend, so you can truly take in all the beauty that these locations have to offer.

I'm certain that you’re not going to be disappointed visiting any of these locations.

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10 Gorgeous Locations to Visit in Texas

So, if you want to see the natural beauty of Texas on display, then you need to plan to visit one (or more) of these ten beautiful places.

10 Scenic Texas Places You Can’t Miss Let's take a look at some very scenic places in Texas that you should visit. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins