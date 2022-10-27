Great News as a Delicious Chick-fil-A is Longview is Reopening!

So you may've found out they were closed while you were trying to grab a Spicy Chicken Sandwich while shopping for jeans, or maybe you didn't even hear about. Regardless we've got some good news to pass along concerning the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall.

You won't have to wait too long to enjoy those perfect nugs, while perusing the mall again. The Chick-fil-A in the Longview Mall announced today that they will be reopening at 10 am on Friday (October 28th). The mall location has been closed since Friday, October 15th.

#chickfila Remodel is finished! We are opening back up tomorrow at 10am! Can’t wait to see everyone! #eatmorchikin Longview Mall . — at

This is great news. Looking forward to being able to grab a delicious cobb salad in the new look joint.

Once doors open, Longview Chick-fil-As will be operating a full capacity, with three locations open and ready to serve you. Both of their stand alone locations at 507 E Loop 281 and 1740 W Loop 281 are still open for business.

And listen, while I've got you, I'm not sure we're giving Chick-fil-A's cookies their due. I mean, of course the chicken is good, we're all impressed by their near flawless drive thru system, and their labor force is comprised mostly of the hardest working teenagers in East Texas, but their cookies? Those things are perfection. I'm craving one right now.

Which reminds me, have you tried out any of these Chick-fil-A menu hacks yet? My favorite is the Cookie Icedream Sandwich. This is where you "upgrade your dessert experience by nestling the Icedream between two of their surprisingly delicious Chocolate Chunk Cookies." Check out a few more menu hacks here.

If You Love Luxury, You'll Love This Dazzling $8.5 Million Dollar Home in Longview, TX Is this the most luxurious home in all of Longview?