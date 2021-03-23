Keep Tyler Beautiful Great Tyler Cleanup is April 10

I've always heard compliments from people outside of Tyler about how clean our city looks. For the most part, residents take pride in their city and throw their trash where it belongs, in the trash can and not on the side of the road. But we do have a few that don't care so much. That's where Keep Tyler Beautiful is asking some of you to step up and help with the Great Tyler Cleanup next month.

Coming up Saturday, April 10, Keep Tyler Beautiful is hosting it's annual Great Tyler Cleanup. This is an event where you and up to nineteen of your friends can come together and pick up trash throughout the city of Tyler. All you have to do is sign up and Keep Tyler Beautiful will provide the rest.

Head to the Great Tyler Cleanup 2021 page on eventbrite.com to register your team and what area your team would like to clean up. From there, Keep Tyler Beautiful will provide the trash bags, gloves, other cleanup supplies and event t-shirts. If you want to bring your own supplies, I'm sure that will be okay, too. The best part is that it's all free to sign up your group. Once you get registered, you can stop by Harvey Convention Center in Tyler April 5 through April 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to pick up your groups supplies.

This coincides with the statewide Don't Mess With Texas Trash-Off and the nationwide Great American Cleanup.

If you need more details, contact Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator, Belen Casillas at ktyb@tylertexas.com or call 903.531.1335.